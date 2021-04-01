TUSCUMBIA
Janice Katrice Byrd Crook, 46, died March 28, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Commented