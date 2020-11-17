FLORENCE — Janice French King, 81, died November 15, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday at Spry Williams Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Cemetery in St. Florian. She was the wife of the late Henry King. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com

