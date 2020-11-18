FLORENCE — Janice French King, 81, of Florence, passed away November 15, 2020. Her family will receive friends at Spry Williams Funeral Home on Thursday, November 19, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery in St. Florian at 1:00 p.m. with Father Joseph Kuzhichalil officiating.
Pallbearers will be Paul King, Harold King, Henry King, Bill Davis, Matt McCool, Eddie McCool, Ben French, and Scott Howell.
Janice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry King; parents, Herbert and Mary French; and brother, Hubert Gene French; paternal grandparents, William and Roeany French; maternal grandparents, Verando”Jake” and Mary ‘Mollie Duke.
Survivors include her siblings, H. Glenn French, Eleanor Spreitzer, and Cynthia (Cindy) Howell; cousin and lifelong friend, Marilyn Barr Moore, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Florence State College, Janice was awarded an assistantship at the University of Alabama, where she worked with freshmen student orientation, and in the home economics department while earning her M.A. degree in home economics. She loved to tell people that she was at the University when Paul “Bear” Bryant and Joe Namath were there.
After completing her education, Janice taught home economics at Sheffield Junior High School for several years. She left that job to become the bookkeeper at King Auction and Realty, a business owned and operated by her husband until his death.
Janice was a talented artist and enjoyed oil painting. Her love of the Crimson Tide continued throughout her life, and she never passed up an opportunity to hear Edsel Holden perform.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Sharon Osborn for her support, and to all of Janice’s neighbors for their constant caring and concern for her. A special thank you to Dr. Robert Mann and his staff, as well as the staffs of Amedisys Hospice and Florence Nursing and Rehab for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital.
