MUSCLE SHOALS — Janice Lee Pardue Fish, 75, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. Visitation will be today, February 9, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Rod Stansky officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Janice was a native of Florence, AL and a retired nurse. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lura Pardue; daughter, Kim Behel Johnston; and brother, Robert Pardue.
Janice is survived by her husband, Al Fish; sons, Colton Fish and Anthony Behel; daughters, Missy Tucker and Renee Jefferies; brother, Randy Pardue; nine grandchildren, including Jeremy, Justin, and Brittney Jefferies, Bethany, Kerri, and Chris Tucker, Jacob and Shelby Johnston, and Kyle Behel; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Fish, Jeremy Jefferies, Michael Fish, Anthony Behel, Kyle Behel, Matthew Marsh, and Justin Jefferies.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice, especially Nancy, Roxanna, Kayla Brandy, Shannon, and Chaplain Rod Stansky.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the Fish family.
