HACKLEBURG — Janice Leigh Vice, 77, died November 12, 2020. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. until service time beginning at 12 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home. Burial will be in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, Southside.

