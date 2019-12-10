ROGERSVILLE — Janice Lori Gooch, 69, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Janice was known for being the most kind, loving and worrisome person in the world.
Visitation for Ms. Gooch will be held at Rogersville Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12th from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday, December 13th at noon. Steve Barber and Jeff Putman will be officiating. Burial will be held in Butler Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the grandsons with honorary pallbearer, Tommy Cartree.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Ruthie Putman; husband, Ronald Lloyd Gooch; grandson, Jonathan Wade Gooch; and numerous brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sons, Johnny (Dana) Gooch, Chris (Jason) Gooch; grandchildren, Joshua (Haley), Aaron, Jordan, Steven (Megan), Kollin and Austin; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis nurse, Heather, special friend Jessica, the Cartree and Biffle families.
