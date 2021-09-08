FLORENCE — Janice Marie Aday English, 61, died September 5, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 12 p.m. with an hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery, Leighton. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

