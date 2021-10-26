TUSCUMBIA — Janice Marie Jones, 76, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a member of Valdosta Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Maedrew Kimbrough; sisters, Wanda Johnson and Faustine Owens; and son, Greg Jones.
She is survived by her son, Chris Wade Jones (Cindy); daughters, Teresa Strait (Donnie) and Tina Smith (David); grandchildren, David Jones, Joshua, Jonathan, and Jeremy Lindsey, Justin and Jonathan Strait, Jasmine Jones, Jerica Iverson, Dakota Jones, Dillion Jones, Meagan George, McKenzie Ivey, Dustin Smith, Justin Pace, and Hannah Harville; twenty-two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
