MOULTON — Janice McCreless Green, 74, died June 25, 2021. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday at Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton, AL. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lawrence Funeral Home chapel. Janice was the wife of Fred Green for 55 years.

