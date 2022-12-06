RUSSELLVILLE — Janice Melissa Brewer Taylor, age 39 again, of Russellville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 04, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital.
Janice was a lifelong stalwart of the Crooked Oak community. She was a faithful member and deacon’s wife of Crooked Oak Baptist Church. She made such an impact on many children, by serving as a Sunday School teacher and always working in Vacation Bible School. Her love was always the babies. She was a chaperone for many youth camps at Camp McMurray, always making sure everyone stayed in line by threatening kitchen duty and was the “chicken stew queen” for many church functions. She and her husband, Leroy, enjoyed many trips helping to build churches across the U.S. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and adored her two grandsons. Janice now knows with absolute clarity what we sing about, pray for, and vaguely understand. Such a loss for her family and friends, but we know there is rejoicing in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Wylie and Willie Ella Brewer; sister, Margaret Kilgore Inman; and brother, William “Bill” Kilgore.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 56 years, Leroy Taylor; son, Jason Taylor (Shirlene); grandchildren, Shawn Taylor, Adam Taylor; brother, Jimmy Brewer (Charlotte); and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the service following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Mike Norton and Bro. Eddie Wix will officiate the service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Lesa Lambert, the special nurse who stopped out of her busy day to help Janice.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Lesa Lambert, the special nurse who stopped out of her busy day to help Janice.
