FLORENCE — Janice Neal Kidd, 77 of Florence, AL, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN and was a 1961 graduate of Lawrence Co. High School. In 1964, she graduated from St. Thomas Nursing School and then continued her education at the University of North Alabama and then the University of Alabama, Huntsville, where she received her master’s degree in 1994. She was a longtime member of St. James United Methodist Church.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Lawrenceburg, TN, with Rev. Dean Bowers officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Edith Kidd of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Survivors include her son, Barry Kidd, and wife, Cristi, of Mt Juliet, TN; granddaughter, Olivia Grace Kidd; brothers, John Kidd and wife, Linda, and Kevin Kidd and wife, Connie, both from Lawrenceburg, TN.
She was a mainstay in the Shoals nursing community for 25 years, and she gave 50 years total service as a RN and Nurse Practitioner in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama, as well as serving as a clinical instructor at the University of North Alabama.
She raised her son by herself and sacrificed so much to make sure he had a fighting chance in life. She also helped raise at least two generations of nurses in Florence and Nashville. In Mississippi, she worked for a rural health consortium in the Mississippi Delta region where she was paid in produce or whatever else the patient could spare at her clinic at times. She has always been strong, focused, compassionate, intelligent, and wanted to heal anyone in need.
