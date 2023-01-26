PHIL CAMPBELL — Janice Newell Carlton, 71, died January 21, 2023. Graveside Committal will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Mt. View Baptist Church Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. www.pinkardfh.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.