TOWN CREEK — Janice Pate West, 68, died August 30, 2020. There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. Janice was survived by her companion, Ussery “Firecracker” Etheredge.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- The Latest: French children head back to school
- Belarus poll workers describe fraud in Aug. 9 election
- Asian shares mixed following Wall St retreat
- Magnitude-6.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of Chile
- LEADING OFF: Deadline deals, Pineda returns, Rays roll Yanks
- Duterte orders customs chief to shoot, kill drug smugglers
- Facebook threatens to block news distribution in Australia
- Chinese-born Australian CCTV journalist detained in China
Most Read
Articles
- Local organizer among professionals in a episode of 'Hoarders'
- Holt, Betterton head to runoff in Florence
- Group files suit against ag center construction
- Wait For It: Sheffield Mayoral Runoff To Be Determined
- STAR ID deadline delayed again
- Area COVID cases decline
- Sheffield man shot several times died from wounds
- Best Western in Tuscumbia wins Guertin Award
- Ivey extends face mask mandate
- Votes of few decide government for all
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Local organizer among professionals in a episode of 'Hoarders'
- Column: Athletes, even Alabama's, should speak their mind
- Colbert County races
- Patrick D. Harris
- Family of man killed by off-duty officer neighbor files suit
- Holt, Betterton head to runoff in Florence
- Killen, Lexington voters say yes to alcohol sales
- Another 481 COVID-19 cases found at University of Alabama
- UNA excited about Tuscumbia facility's potential
- Group files suit against ag center construction
Images
Videos
Commented
- Yes, change is going to come (22)
- When has US not been great? (18)
- Courthouse monument should be removed (10)
- Who's afraid of big, bad wolf Soros? (10)
- Let's preserve hope, hard work, democracy (8)
- A perspective on dangers of COVID-19 (6)
- You Said It (5)
- Trump was right to fire TVA chair (5)
- Where does erasing of our history stop? (5)
- You Said It (4)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented