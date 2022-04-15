BELDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Janice Paulette Stanfield, 74, died April 14, 2022. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at New Bethel Cemetery with Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing. Visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

