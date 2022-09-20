HALEYVILLE — Janice R. Alexander, 72, died September 18, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.