FLORENCE — Janice Reatherford, 73, died September 7, 2022. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as King Charles takes throne
- Global shares higher on Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments
- Sweden holds election amid concerns over energy bills, crime
- EU nations seek joint approach to contain energy price
- Dutch coaster sinks off Denmark, no reports of injuries
- Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
- Shaken and stirred: Ukraine war hits James Bond's glassmaker
- Efforts to put '72 Olympic medals in hoop Hall thwarted
Most Read
Articles
- Florence considers 3 roundabout projects
- Ivey appoints Jett Williams to Alabama Music Hall of Fame board of directors
- Labor Day will impact some Shoals garbage collection schedules
- Florence to get $2.8M more to relocate utilities
- Themed beer will benefit UNA athletics
- Florence student spearheads water drive for Jackson
- Sharing the history of ‘Trail of Tears’
- ‘Social work is all I’ve ever done’
- Welcome center in Colbert County gets the green light
- Contractor begins Muscle Shoals drainage project
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- A birthday wish she’ll never forget
- Florence man charged with drug trafficking twice in 3 months
- Ethan Muhlendorf
- 2-for-1 deal: Florence wins twice (on field and with a forfeit)
- Sherry Behel
- Florence considers 3 roundabout projects
- Joe Brewer
- Gary L. Martin
- Justin Wayne Nash
- Grand jury indicts Sheffield woman twice on drug charges
Images
Videos
Commented
- TVA seeks license renewal for Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant (1)
- Student loan 'forgiveness' sends wrong message (1)
- Key investigations get lost in Mar-A-Lago shuffle (1)
- Cleanup slated for today on Hawk Pride Mountain (1)
- Cost estimate for U.S. 72 widening project jumps almost $5M (1)
- Florence considers 3 roundabout projects (1)
- Shocker: Mars Hill loses to Cullman on final-play fumble TD (1)
- No children injured in school bus crash (1)
- Starting hot: Bowens, Himber help answer questions in Brooks' opener (1)
- New hangar project could start this fall (1)
- Manslaughter trial set for this week (1)
- Mar-A-Largo raid is Democratic ruse (1)
- H.S. Football: Mars Hill vs. Cullman (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Council approves 1-time payment for Sheffield retirees, beneficiaries (1)
- 2-for-1 deal: Florence wins twice (on field and with a forfeit) (1)
Commented