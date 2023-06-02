TUSCUMBIA — Janice Stanfield, 68, died May 31, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Mountain Springs Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

