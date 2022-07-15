SHEFFIELD — Janice Sue Winn Fisher, 68, Sheffield, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, July 16, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 19, at 3:00 p.m. at Grassy Cemetery in Grassy, Missouri with Rusty Rhoden officiating.
A native of Missouri, Janice lived the last nineteen years of her life in Sheffield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rube and Nellie Fisher; brother, Jack Fisher; sister, Evelyn Eads; and son, Kevin Whorton.
Janice is survived by her children, Curtis Winn, Crystal Pascal (Benjamin), Candace Brady, and Bryan Winn (Lori); longtime companion, Archie Whorton, Jr.; brothers, Donald Elder and Leon Elder; sister by choice, Joyce Maxwell; grandchildren, Kristin Byrd, Tyler Winn, Jordan Whorton, India Rose Winn, Nevaeh Pascal, and Bud Winn; and great-grandson, Grant Byrd.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
