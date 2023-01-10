TUSCUMBIA — Janice Thorne Berry, 74, died January 8, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. Funeral will follow immediately at the church. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you