TUSCUMBIA — Janice Thorne Berry, 74, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 14, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Tuscumbia church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Steve Grissom and Jeff Abrams officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.

