NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Janice Thrower Elliott, 95, passed away March 19, 2021. Born December 6, 1925 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Jackson and Juanita Staley Thrower and her sister, Betty Murdock. She is survived by her brother, Frank Thrower and her four children, Rick, Elaine, John, and Steve as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was raised in Hartshorne, Oklahoma where her parents owned the Hartshorne Sun newspaper. After graduating from Phillips University in 1948, she married James Elliott. While he was in Medical school, she worked as a Field Director for Camp Fire Girls for two years and as a second grade teacher for two years. She then spent the next twenty two years raising her four children. After they were grown she worked for twenty years for the Vanderbilt Alumnus Magazine. Outside of work and in retirement, she kept busy playing tennis, going to the symphony, volunteering for numerous charities and singing in the choir at Vine Street Christian Church where she was a member for fifty five years. A special thanks to Abe’s Garden for taking care of her the last five years.
A service for family members will be held in Hartshorne, Oklahoma at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Abe’s Garden and Vine Street Christian Church.
