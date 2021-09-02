KILLEN — Janice W. Hearn, 86, died August 29, 2021. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Andy Hughes officiating. Burial is in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

