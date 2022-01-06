ROGERSVILLE — Janie Baggett Roberson was born 9/2/44 in Lauderdale County. She played the organ at the United Methodist Church in Rogersville for several years. She owned and taught the Little Lamb Kindergarten for 10-plus years, she owned a gift shop in downtown Rogersville after that. She then worked at Lexington Fabrics, then finished her career out with Elkins Funeral Home with much success in sales. She was a die-hard AUBURN FAN. She was a member of the Eastern Star, she loved decorating houses, antiques, and fast cars. She loved spending time with her grandkids and loved her family with all her heart.
Visitation for Ms. Janie will be Saturday from 1:30-2:30 at Rogersville Funeral Home with a graveside service following in Civitan Cemetery at 3 p.m. Stephen Embry will be speaking.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Richard Roberson; brothers, Robert Earl and Jimmy Baggett; grandson, Cody Miller; parents, Preston and Marie Baggett. Ms. Janie is leaving behind her sons, Brad (Gena) Roberson, Brent (Donna) Roberson; grandchildren, Zach (Kristen) Roberson, Blake (Karlee) Roberson, Hunter Roberson (Hope), Ashley (Nathan) Williams, Gracie Roberson, Jessie (Jon) Stein, Kinley and Carson Parker; great-grandchildren, Reeder Roberson, Lennon Grey Williams, Ellie Jane Roberson, Chesney, Laikyn and Tucker Stein, and Parker Miller; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends who had a special place in her heart.
A very special thanks to Compassus Hospice; caregivers, Britney, Kim, Casey, Shirley, and most of all thanks to Char McElyea a longtime friend and a very special person to the family.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Ms. Janie’s family.
Commented