FLORENCE — Mrs. Janie Dean Griffin McClure, 94, of Florence, passed away September 18, 2021.
Visitation will be today, September 21, 2021 from 10-10:30 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Pisgah Methodist Church Cemetery with Keith Montgomery officiating.
Mrs. McClure was born in Nashville, TN on February 14, 1927. She was the daughter of Ollie Franklin and Mary Parilee Utley Griffin. Janie was also the devoted wife of Gilbert Raymond McClure of Florence, AL. They were married for 46 years full of love and laughter.
Mrs. McClure was preceded in death by her brother, Ollie Franklin, Jr. and husband, Gilbert McClure.
She is survived by her nephews, Wayne Griffin, Norman Kirk Griffin of Franklin, TN, and John Mark Griffin of Hendersonville, TN. She is also survived by other special nieces and nephews by marriage, among them, Kathie Harbin who was like a daughter to Janie.
Janie lived a life with gusto, playing the harmonica, dancing, singing and always laughing, bringing smiles and laughter to all around. She was a very proud native of Nashville, TN and would fondly recall attending all night gospel singings at the Ryman Auditorium each week as a young person. Aside from fishing, her passion was making crafts for others at which she was especially talented.
A special heartfelt thank you to the incredible staff at The Cottage Assisted Living Facility; their unwavering kindness and empathy made Janie’s final few years even more fulfilling.
