FLORENCE — Janie Hamm, 88, of Florence, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife. She was a member of College View Church of Christ. Janie was also the founder of Florence Wagon Works Club.
She was preceded in death by James Johnson, husband of forty-one years, and Sid Hamm, husband of twenty-one years; her son, Stephen Johnson; one brother and one sister.
She is survived by her son, Pete Johnson; daughter, Susan McGee; grandchildren, George Johnson Jr., Patrick Johnson, and Jennifer Wisdom; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 from noon-1:00 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. The service for Janie will follow immediately after beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Frank Richey officiating. Her final resting place will be Tri- Cities Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
