KILLEN
Janie Haynes Barker Haygood, 86, of Killen, passed away December 5, 2019. She was a member of Harrison Chapel United Methodist Church; active member of UNA Alumni Association; American Red Cross CPR Instructor and Volunteer; private swim instructor; Shoals Praise and Worship Choir; retired Florence City School Teacher; and Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Sorority for Women Educators.
Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home.
Mrs. Haygood was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Haygood; and grandson, Quintin Keeton.
She is survived by her sons, Ed Haygood (Jennifer Collett), and Alan Haygood (Lisa); niece, Donna Haygood Jackson (Rick); grandchildren, Chase Haygood, Ashley Dotson, and McKaylin Clark (Kaleb); great grandchildren, Karlee Livrett, Rylynn Dotson, Kasen, Raelyn, and Maebri Clark.
Special thanks to all the staff at El Reposo Nursing Facility for their loving care and kindness.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and touched many people through her years of teaching and community service.
