Janie Lee Brewer Bogus, 81, of Florence, AL, a native of Wayne County, TN passed away October 11, 2022 at her residence.
She was a member of the Jacksonburg Church of Christ. She graduated from Collinwood HS, and attended Freed-Hardeman College. After many years of service at Mars Hill Bible School she retired as manager of Mars Hill Bookstore. She was an avid reader, collector and dealer of antiques, enjoyed researching her family’s genealogy, and was a member of the Tennessee Valley Strummers dulcimer group.
Survived by husband (63 years) Wilmer “Sonny” Bogus, Florence; children, Braxton (Natalie) Florence, Eric (Kim) Senatobia, MS, Jay (Donna) Killen, AL, Sonya Armentrout (Bryan) Buford, GA; grandchildren, Caleb Bogus (Katelyn), Joshua Bogus, Levi Bogus (Anna), Brylee Armentrout, Ashley Stults (Heath), and Audrey Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Hannah Kate and Isaiah Bogus, and River Stults; brothers, Jasper Brewer (Terry), Joe Brewer (Helen), Jerry Brewer (Rene), Larry Brewer (Linda); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Edith Brewer; nephews, Lee and Chad Brewer; and nieces, Robbie Rikard and Kathy Moe.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. The body will lie in state from 1-2 p.m. Officiating will be Austin Swinea and Gary Gooch. Burial will follow the service in Jacksonburg Church of Christ Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Bogus, Joshua Bogus, Levi Bogus, Kerry Gist, Will McCormick, and Tyler Gooch.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Smith, Gary Devaney, Johnny Rikard, Larry Gray, Tim Bogus, Tim Brewer, Ricky Brewer, Brian Brewer, and Brad Cook.
Special thanks to Dr. McFall, Dr. Bailey, Dr. Brody and staff at Clearview in Florence, Dr. Pant and staff at MD Anderson in Houston, Judy Rogers, ElderCare, Kindred Hospice, and her church family at Jacksonburg.
