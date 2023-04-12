F.4.12.23 Janie Simpson.jpg

MUSCLE SHOALS — Janie Lucille Heupel Simpson, 81, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 12, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Jeff Abrams officiating. Entombment will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence.

