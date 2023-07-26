MADISON — Janie was born April 23, 1942 to Palmar Henry Richardson and Annie Maria Richardson in Leroy, Alabama, a small farming community in southwest Alabama about 60 miles north of Mobile. She died Sunday night, July 23, 2023 with her husband and daughter by her side. She struggled eight long years with several health issues. She made two trips to Mayo Clinic and several to UAB but none of the doctors could agree on why she was losing muscle strength. One doctor said she was the mystery girl or the mystery case. Even though very weak, she was a fighter with one doctor saying most people in her condition would have succumbed much earlier.

