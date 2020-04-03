TUSCUMBIA — Janie Rachel Grace, 70, of Tuscumbia passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. There will be a private graveside service Friday, April 3, 2020 for the family. Brother Truman Sutton will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Colbert County Cowboy Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Spurgeon Grace; parents, Oscar and Gladys Robbins; son, Keith DeWayne Grace; brothers, Norris, Jerry, and Junior Robbins; sisters, Melba and Christine Robbins.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer Hale (Chris), Kevin DeWayne Grace (Tonya), Tyler Melton (Jackie); grandchildren, Brantley Melton, Jaxtyn Melton, Heath, Amber, and Jarrod Grace, Justin and Bryan Birmingham, Tia and Brandon Hale, and Maddox Hale; sisters, Pauline and Kay Robbins; brothers, Billy and Jimmy Robbins; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
