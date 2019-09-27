ALABASTER — January 19, 1948 - September 26, 2019
Janna Hooie Dickey of Alabaster, Alabama passed away September 26, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pat Driskell officiating. Burial will be in Grassy Cemetery.
Preceded by: James Oliver Hooie Sr. and Verna Belle Hooie.
Survivors: daughter, Deanna Snell (Shannon Snell) Middleburg, FL; granddaughters, Adalynn Snell and Amelia Snell; brother, Jimmy Hooie (Deborah Hooie) Montevallo; sister, Cheryl Hooie Cantonment, FL; husband, Jerry Burchfield Alabaster.
Janna was a dedicated teacher for 38 years. She loved playing the piano, gardening, and visits with her granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ernest Ward Middle School, 7650 FL-97 Walnut Hill, FL 32568 National Honor Society.
