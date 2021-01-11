Rosie Bell, 12 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Courtland
Howard Blevins, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Ulice Givens, 3 p.m., Moulton Memory Gardens
Anita Hager, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel
Virgina Stovall, 11 a.m., Old Line Cemetery
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Commented