Edith Alsbrooks, 2 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
Ila Brown, 2 p.m., Blue Springs Cemetery
Jackie Cross, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Town Creek
Thomas Gean, 1 p.m., Wood Avenue Church of Christ
Ray Hays, 12 p.m., Harris Chapel Baptist Church
Clayton Jaynes, 1 p.m., Emmaline Stutts Cemetery
Billy Joe King, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Chapel, Russellville
Louise Mair, 2 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery
Tiny Moore, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Virgie Ross, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Senia Skelton, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro
Lawrence Sutton, 2 p.m., Macedonia Cemetery, Lawrenceburg
Robert Walker Sr., 1 p.m., P&K Western Wear, 9321 Hwy. 17
Edith Ware, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Matthew Whisman, 10 a.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Terrell Wright, 12-1 drive by visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Willie Young, 12 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
