Edith Alsbrooks, 2 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Ila Brown, 2 p.m., Blue Springs Cemetery

Jackie Cross, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Town Creek

Thomas Gean, 1 p.m., Wood Avenue Church of Christ

Ray Hays, 12 p.m., Harris Chapel Baptist Church

Clayton Jaynes, 1 p.m., Emmaline Stutts Cemetery

Billy Joe King, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Chapel, Russellville

Louise Mair, 2 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery

Tiny Moore, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Virgie Ross, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Senia Skelton, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro

Lawrence Sutton, 2 p.m., Macedonia Cemetery, Lawrenceburg

Robert Walker Sr., 1 p.m., P&K Western Wear, 9321 Hwy. 17

Edith Ware, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Matthew Whisman, 10 a.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Terrell Wright, 12-1 drive by visitation, Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Willie Young, 12 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

