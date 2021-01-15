Friday, January 15th

Ernest Billings, 1 p.m., Red Bank Cemetery, Town Creek

Patty Campbell, 1 p.m., Mimosa Cemetery, Lawrenceburg

Marvin Cox, 1 p.m., Shiloh Cemetery

Roger Dean, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Hattie Fossett, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Samuel Howard, 1 p.m., Barnett Cemetery

Molly Jordan, 11 a.m., Iuka Church of Christ

John Kendrick, 5 p.m., Highland Park Church of Christ

Jerry Lawler, 3 p.m., County Line Church, Haleyville

Jim Longshore, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Jim Mardis, 2 p.m., Chapel of the Pines Mausoleum, Columbus, GA

Diane Odell, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Brenda Reeves, 2 p.m., Pine Hill Cemetery

Mary Alice Smith, 2 p.m., Civitan Cemetery

Gary Wood, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Chapel, Tuscumbia

