Friday, January 15th
Ernest Billings, 1 p.m., Red Bank Cemetery, Town Creek
Patty Campbell, 1 p.m., Mimosa Cemetery, Lawrenceburg
Marvin Cox, 1 p.m., Shiloh Cemetery
Roger Dean, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Hattie Fossett, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
Samuel Howard, 1 p.m., Barnett Cemetery
Molly Jordan, 11 a.m., Iuka Church of Christ
John Kendrick, 5 p.m., Highland Park Church of Christ
Jerry Lawler, 3 p.m., County Line Church, Haleyville
Jim Longshore, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park
Jim Mardis, 2 p.m., Chapel of the Pines Mausoleum, Columbus, GA
Diane Odell, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Brenda Reeves, 2 p.m., Pine Hill Cemetery
Mary Alice Smith, 2 p.m., Civitan Cemetery
Gary Wood, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Chapel, Tuscumbia
