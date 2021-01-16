Gladys Allen, 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Donald Barnes, 11 a.m., Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay

Raymond Brown, 1 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay

William Foster, 3 p.m., North Highlands Church of Christ

Jerry Gruber, 11 a.m., St. Michael’s Cemetery, St. Florian

Alphasean Gunn, 12 p.m., Peters Cemetery, Florence

Richard Hollis, 1:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Florence

Walter Jones, 12 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Suzanne Langcuster, 1 p.m., Knights of Pythias Cemetery

Willie McCollum, 3 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Larry Meadows, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Colbert Heights

Etsell Riddle, 2 p.m., Moreland Cemetery

Richie Risner, 10 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

Bertha Taylor, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Brenda Thompson, 2 p.m., Bethel Lauderdale Cemetery

Joey Weatherwax Sr., 3 p.m., Moulton Memory Gardens

Donald Willingham, 11 a.m., Fairview Cemetery, Russellville

