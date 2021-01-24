John Abernathy, 1 p.m., Magnolia Church of Christ
Opal Haynes, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park
Jame Holt, 1 p.m., Eastport Cemetery
Elizabeth Lamar, 2 p.m., Center Star Cemetery
Charles Lipscomb, 2 p.m., Bethlehem Cemetery
Russ Logan, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Cherokee
Rev. Billy Reding, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Mitchell Riddle, 3 p.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery
Courtry Stidham, 3 p.m., Hackleburg First Baptist Church
Ellen Trapp, 2 p.m., Pleasant Hill Congregational Church, Phil Campbell
Jason Wilson, 2 p.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens
Commented