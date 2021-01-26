Robert Bates, noon, Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Shirley Bates, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro

Jack Bishop, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Chuyen Burcham, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church

William Day, 11 a.m., Wesley Chapel Cemetery

Sherry Gustafson, 1 p.m., Lynn Cemetery

Isiah Jackson, 1 p.m., Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Phil Campbell

Thomas Morrow, 1 p.m., Sheffield First United Methodist Church

Ulon Palmer, 11 a.m., Hardshell Cemetery, Town Creek

Betty Thigpen, 2 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags