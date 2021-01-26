Robert Bates, noon, Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Shirley Bates, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro
Jack Bishop, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Chuyen Burcham, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church
William Day, 11 a.m., Wesley Chapel Cemetery
Sherry Gustafson, 1 p.m., Lynn Cemetery
Isiah Jackson, 1 p.m., Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Phil Campbell
Thomas Morrow, 1 p.m., Sheffield First United Methodist Church
Ulon Palmer, 11 a.m., Hardshell Cemetery, Town Creek
Betty Thigpen, 2 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
