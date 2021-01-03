Felishia Chandler, 12 p.m., Bethel Lauderdale Cemetery, Florence
Lela Dawson, 2 p.m., Gargis Cemetery, Russellville
Terry Edwards, 3 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville
Earlene Freeman, 2 p.m., Bonnertown Cemetery
Teah Gardner, 2 p.m, Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Betty Hughes, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park
James Johnson, 1 p.m., Shackleford in Savannah
Reggie Michael, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Gene Moore, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Jane Ridgeway, 1 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen
Dwight Stults, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Cora Warhurst, 2 p.m., Union Hill Methodist Church
Desiree Whiteside, 2 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals
Commented