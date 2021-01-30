Chad Alderman, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Gina Balentine, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park, Florence

Alphonso Barnett, 2 p.m., Galilee Cemetery, Leighton

Cameron Goodloe, 11 a.m., Cherokee CME Cemetery

James Harris, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory Chapel, Town Creek

Liz Haynes, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park, Florence

Ralph LeCroy Sr., 1:30 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Judy Liles, 11 a.m., Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery

Doug Myers, 2 p.m., Muscle Shoals Baptist Church

Martha Norman, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Willadean Silas, 1 p.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville

Jerry Smith, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial

Rosa Snider, 11 a.m., Knights of Pythias Cemetery

Lorene Thorn, 1 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay

