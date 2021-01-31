Robert Allen, 11 a.m., Bethlehem Cemetery
Valentia Bailey, 3 p.m., Bumpas Cemetery
Shirley Cummings, noon, Aikens Funeral Home Chapel
James Cooper, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Gene Davis, 1-30-2 public viewing, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Karen Dunlap, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Dorothy Eaves, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park
Lanny Ford, 2 p.m., C.T. Manley Stadium, Leighton
Madolyn Hall, 2 p.m., Florence Cemetery
Rose Nell South, 12 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Melissa Barnes Thompson, 2 p.m., Barton Cemetery
