Noah Bickerstaff, 11 a.m., Franklin Memory Gardens

Timothy Black, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

William Chandler, 2 p.m., Bethel Lauderdale Cemetery, Florence

Donald Clifft, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Dorthy Donihue, 3 p.m., Myers Hill Cemetery, Brilliant

Aaron Fielder, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

John Gibbs, 2:30 p.m., Bumpas Cemetery, Lawrenceburg

Okima Horrison, 11 a.m., New Home Cemetery

Linda Luttrell, 2 p.m., Hackleburg Funeral Home Chapel

Minnie Lee McCulloch, noon, Spry Memorial Chapel

Daisy McCurley, 2 p.m., Mt, Olive Church

Jesse McFall, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memory Gardens

Gary Steele, 10 a.m., Williams Funeral Home

