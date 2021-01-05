Noah Bickerstaff, 11 a.m., Franklin Memory Gardens
Timothy Black, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
William Chandler, 2 p.m., Bethel Lauderdale Cemetery, Florence
Donald Clifft, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Dorthy Donihue, 3 p.m., Myers Hill Cemetery, Brilliant
Aaron Fielder, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
John Gibbs, 2:30 p.m., Bumpas Cemetery, Lawrenceburg
Okima Horrison, 11 a.m., New Home Cemetery
Linda Luttrell, 2 p.m., Hackleburg Funeral Home Chapel
Minnie Lee McCulloch, noon, Spry Memorial Chapel
Daisy McCurley, 2 p.m., Mt, Olive Church
Jesse McFall, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memory Gardens
Gary Steele, 10 a.m., Williams Funeral Home
Commented