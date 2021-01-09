David Barnett, 11 a.m., Springhill MB Church Cemetery, Florence

Clarence Bates Sr., 12 p.m., Bethel Colbert Cemetery, Leighton

Joann Bates, 12 p.m., Bethel Colbert Cemetery, Leighton

Betty Chapa, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

James Davis, 12 p.m., Butler Cemetery

Betty Ferguson, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

Auburn File Jr., 11 a.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

Joe Freeman, 1 p.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

Glenda Gravitt, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Mary Hill, 10 a.m., Riverbend Cemetery

Cleta Hilton, 3 p.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville

Pat King, 11:15 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Fredi Martinez, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church

Royce McMahan, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Tisha Meredith, 2 p.m., St. Paul Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Kenny White, 10 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

