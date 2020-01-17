Bunky Blankenship, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Cruse Clark, 3 p.m., Church of the Nativity, Huntsville
James Egly, 2 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Frederick LeMay, 2 p.m., Laughlin Service Funeral Home, Huntsville
Barney Newell, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Charity Thonton, 11 a.m., Mt. Moriah PB Church
Terry Tipper, 11 a.m., Rogersville Funeral Home
Fredericka Tyree, 11:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Florence
David Vandiver, 12 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Tommy Wallace, 1-3 p.m., Hampton House in Hampton Cove, Owens Cross Roads
