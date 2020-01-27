Curtis Cole, 11 a.m., Moulton Memory Gardens

Burt Davis, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

Thomas Ginn, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia

Rosanella Hannah, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Melanie Horton, noon, St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton

Jackie Key, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Leonard Riley, 1 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

Bernard Shults, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Mildred Woodard, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Tags

Loading...
Loading...