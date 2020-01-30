Georgia Carter, 12 p.m., St. Paul M.B. Church, Tuscumbia

Jan Davis, 7 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Wilam Harris, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel

Rhonda Jones, 7 p.m., Jones Chapel Freewill Baptist Church

Barbara Kelly, 2 p.m., Florence Boulevard Church of Christ

Pete Miller, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Johnny Nance Jr., 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

William Perkins, 12 p.m., Thompson and Son Chapel, Florence

Randy Pounders, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

David Threet, 1 p.m., Florence City Cemetery

