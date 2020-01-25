John Bates, 1 p.m., Cave Spring MB Church, Muscle Shoals

Tina Baugh, 11 a.m., Oak Grove A.M.E. Church, Florence

“Papa” Jay Davis, 1 p.m., Crosspoint Church of Christ

Linda Edwards, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Rayburn Fowler 4 p.m., Center Star Church of Christ

Beulah Hall, 22 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Michael Harden, 2 p.m., St. James MB Church, Leighton

William Harris, 2 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Nicholas Ingle, 3 p.m., North Wood United Methodist Church, Florence

Edward Johnson, 11 a.m., Elkins East Chapel

Leo Martin, noon, Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Tracien Oates, noon, Spry Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Eligh Owens, 11 a.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

Prathen Oxendine, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Elmer Rummans, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Lawrenceburg

Nancilu Underwood, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

