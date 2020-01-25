John Bates, 1 p.m., Cave Spring MB Church, Muscle Shoals
Tina Baugh, 11 a.m., Oak Grove A.M.E. Church, Florence
“Papa” Jay Davis, 1 p.m., Crosspoint Church of Christ
Linda Edwards, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Rayburn Fowler 4 p.m., Center Star Church of Christ
Beulah Hall, 22 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Michael Harden, 2 p.m., St. James MB Church, Leighton
William Harris, 2 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Nicholas Ingle, 3 p.m., North Wood United Methodist Church, Florence
Edward Johnson, 11 a.m., Elkins East Chapel
Leo Martin, noon, Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Tracien Oates, noon, Spry Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Eligh Owens, 11 a.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals
Prathen Oxendine, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Elmer Rummans, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Lawrenceburg
Nancilu Underwood, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
