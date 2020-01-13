Benjamin Alfaro II, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Shoals Parrish Hall, Tuscumbia
Lola Darracott, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Center Star
James Hughes, 1 p.m., Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton
Aubrey Johnson, 1 p.m. Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, Tenn.
Martha Massey, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
James Riedout, 3 p.m., Shackelford, Collinwood
Robert Roden Sr., noon, Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
Barbara Smith, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
