Benjamin Alfaro II, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Shoals Parrish Hall, Tuscumbia

Lola Darracott, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Center Star

James Hughes, 1 p.m., Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton

Aubrey Johnson, 1 p.m. Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, Tenn.

Martha Massey, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

James Riedout, 3 p.m., Shackelford, Collinwood

Robert Roden Sr., noon, Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Barbara Smith, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

