Marie Bohnstedt, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Florence

Christopher Caperton, 1 p.m., Shackelford Chapel, Waynesboro

Paula Davis, 3 p.m., Spruce Pine Cemetery

Billy Fuller, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Jerry Hamilton, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Ruby Heffernan, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Amanda Higginbotham, 11 a.m., C.C. Shook Park, Belmont, MS

Katie Johnson, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Janice Marquiss, 2 p.m., Marion County Funeral Home

Billy Martin, 11 a.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Mable Mathis, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro

J. Wayne Penn, 3 p.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Hartselle

Nancy Pipes, 4-7 visitation, Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Paul Scott, 2 p.m., Stony Point Church of Christ

Jack Wallace, 2 p.m., Harris Chapel Baptist Church

Carl Wilkinson, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Tags

Loading...
Loading...