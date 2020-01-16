Marie Bohnstedt, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Florence
Christopher Caperton, 1 p.m., Shackelford Chapel, Waynesboro
Paula Davis, 3 p.m., Spruce Pine Cemetery
Billy Fuller, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Jerry Hamilton, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Ruby Heffernan, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Amanda Higginbotham, 11 a.m., C.C. Shook Park, Belmont, MS
Katie Johnson, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Janice Marquiss, 2 p.m., Marion County Funeral Home
Billy Martin, 11 a.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Mable Mathis, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro
J. Wayne Penn, 3 p.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Hartselle
Nancy Pipes, 4-7 visitation, Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Paul Scott, 2 p.m., Stony Point Church of Christ
Jack Wallace, 2 p.m., Harris Chapel Baptist Church
Carl Wilkinson, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
