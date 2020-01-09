Don Churchwell, 11 a.m., Spry-Williams Funeral home, Florence
Linda Coppock, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Christel Haymons, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Patricia Holden, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen
David Latham, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Jerry Lawson, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Keely Parker, 5 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Ella Mae Sanders, 1 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay
Virginia Springer, 11 a.m., Mt. Bethel Methodist Church, Rogersville
Commented