Jim Bendall, 11 a.m., Vestavia Hills UMC Chapel
Mattie Bennett, 11 a.m., Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield
Carson Brewer, 4 p.m., Nance-McLemore Cemetery, Rogersville
Beulah Daniel, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Chapel, Collinwood
Arnold Davis Jr., 1 p.m., Cross Point Church of Christ, Florence
Arthur Davis, 10 a.m., Hart Street Church of Christ, Nashville
Paul Dillon, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church of Anderson
David Fetzer, 1 p.m., Union Hill Church of Christ Cemetery, Ethridge
Stanley Haddock, noon, Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Linda Henry, 11 a.m., Free Spirit Bible Baptist Church, Florence
Lindsey Hill, 2 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Oneal Hubbard, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Harry Hunt, 11 a.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Florence
Royce Isom, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel, Florence
Bob McCulloch, 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville
Thomas Minetree, 2 p.m., Highland Baptist Church, Florence
Patsy Phillips, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee
Kathy Pilkinton, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Thomas Smoke, 11 a.m., Grace Baptist Church, Collinwood
