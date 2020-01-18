Jim Bendall, 11 a.m., Vestavia Hills UMC Chapel

Mattie Bennett, 11 a.m., Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield

Carson Brewer, 4 p.m., Nance-McLemore Cemetery, Rogersville

Beulah Daniel, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Chapel, Collinwood

Arnold Davis Jr., 1 p.m., Cross Point Church of Christ, Florence

Arthur Davis, 10 a.m., Hart Street Church of Christ, Nashville

Paul Dillon, 1 p.m., First Baptist Church of Anderson

David Fetzer, 1 p.m., Union Hill Church of Christ Cemetery, Ethridge

Stanley Haddock, noon, Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Linda Henry, 11 a.m., Free Spirit Bible Baptist Church, Florence

Lindsey Hill, 2 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Oneal Hubbard, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Harry Hunt, 11 a.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Florence

Royce Isom, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel, Florence

Bob McCulloch, 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville

Thomas Minetree, 2 p.m., Highland Baptist Church, Florence

Patsy Phillips, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee

Kathy Pilkinton, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Thomas Smoke, 11 a.m., Grace Baptist Church, Collinwood

